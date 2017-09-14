Udaan 14th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor is pregnant with Suraj’s child and decides to meet him even if he kills her

Udaan starts with Chakor(Meera Deosthale) getting shocked when she knows about being pregnant, the pandit and his wife take the doctor away and then the pandits’s wife asks her about her marriage. Chakor says that she is already married to Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria), she says that they had married but wanted to do it again for the world. The pandit is happy and asks her to inform Suraj about the child but Chakor is hesitant and she says that it was Suraj who tried to kill her and so she cannot say anything to him neither can she go back. The pandit asks her to check with her heart if she finds this true even if the information was given to her by her own sister. Suraj is excited to know that Chakor is in Banaras and decides to go and get her. He says he knew that Chakor would have gone away to help someone. Imli(Vidhi Pandya) and Kamal Narayan are shocked and Imli tries her best to stop Suraj as she tells him that Chakor did not want to be with him and that is why she left. Suraj is amazed at Imli and her way of describing Chakor and he says whatever it is, is between him and Chakor and she should stay away from this matter.(Also Read: Chakor meets Ranvijay Singh who saves her from goons)

Kasturi walks in and supports Suraj’s decision and asks Imli to stay away from the matter and let Chakor and Suraj atleast meet each other. Imli announces that she will also go with Suraj to Banaras. Chakor remembers her time with Suraj and how desperately he wanted a child and also how much he had looked forward to a beautiful life together, he had wanted a daughter all the time. Chakor tells the pandit’s wife that she asked herself and she knows that Imli is mistaken and Suraj would do nothing like that as he loves her more than she love him. Imli reaches Banaras with Suraj and talks to Kamal Narayan and promises that she will not let Suraj and Chakor meet and will make sure the dearth between them increase. Chakor does the Durga pooja and then she is even more sure of what she wants to do. Imli stops the car midway and gets down to talk to Chakor. She tells Chakor that Suraj is in Banaras to kill her and asks her to run away, Chakor tells her she will not and she wants to meet Suraj even if he wishes to kill her. Chakor asks Imli to get Suraj to the durga pooja pandaal that evening. Imli is frustrated.

Precap: Suraj reaches the pandaal and Chakor is doing the pooja as he senses her around.