Udaan 15th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor falls off the cliff while Suraj gets his memories back

Udaan starts with Chakor(Meera Deosthale) dreamily walking to meet Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) as she remembers all of their moments together from the past. Chakor imagines Suraj ahead of her and runs to him only to realise it was a dream. Later she calms her fluttering heart and walks ahead. There Ranvijay prepares to meet Chakor. Chakor reaches the place to find Ranvijay and his goons. Chakor who takes time to realise that it is actually Ranvijay tells the figure thinking he is Suraj to ask her whatever he wants to. Ranvijay turns to meet Chakor and she is shocked. The goons and Ranvijay laugh at Chakor. Ranvijay says that he is a killer today and he would finish her today. Chakor searches around for Suraj and calls out to him. Suraj walks up to her and she asks him why the goons are there. Suraj says that they are going to help him kill her.

Chakor is shocked as Suraj tries to strangle her and says that he is bound by Imli’s word but Ranvijay is not. He pushes her to Ranvijay who asks Suraj to return to the pooja and tells Imli that Ranvijay is at the haveli. Suraj walks away leaving a screaming Chakor in Ranvijay’s custody. Ranvijay reminds Chakor how she had proved him crazy once and now he would himself prove that he is crazy by killing her. He hits Chakor with a log. Suraj arrives at the pooja but is tormented by Chakor’s screams and calls out to her unknowingly. Chakor is being beat up by Ranvijay as she screams to Suraj again and again. Chakor warns Ranvijay that if she dies then Suraj will kill him too. Ranvijay is sure that Suraj will do nothing of that as he himself wants her dead. Suraj cannot concentrate on the pooja as he is tormented.(Also Read: Suraj teams with Ranvijay to kill Chakor)

Chakor is sure that Suraj will come and save her and this time he will return forever to her. Imli notices Suraj in the pooja and asks him where Ranvijay is while Suraj lies that Ranvijay is in the haveli. Imli gets doubtful. Kasturi asks Suraj where Chakor is and Imli gets even more alert as she knows Ranvijay is upto something. She leaves the pooja. Kasturi confronts Suraj where Chakor is and he tells her that Ranvijay will soon kill her, he refuses to tell them where Chakor is. The villagers together beat up Suraj even as he refuses to say anything. Chakor tells Ranvijay that Suraj will return for her and forever. Ranvijay snatches her mangalsutra and throws it away saying he is her husband no more. Suraj lies in the mud as Chakor screams for him. Ranvijay’s goon informs him that the villagers are searching for him and so is Imli. Ranvijay decides to kill Chakor before they come for her. Ranvijay throws Chakor from a clifftop. Suraj wakes up with all his memories back and he creams for Chakor.