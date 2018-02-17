Udaan 16th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sukor re-unite and spend time lost in each other

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) returning to normalcy as Rannvijay celebrates after throwing Chakor(Meera Deosthale) off the cliff. As he looks though Chakor is trying to climb back. Ranvijay tries stepping on her hand so as to make her fall but Suraj throws Ranvijay off. He pulls Chakor back up. He hugs Chakor as he says that she has won and he has come back for her. Ranvijay aims at Suraj and Chakor as he asks Suraj to quit acting as he himself will kill Chakor. Suraj though hits him back as Ranvijay is shocked. Suraj tells Ranvijay that he is no bandhua and that yes Kamal Narayan was killed by Chakor as if she would not have then he himself would have as Kamal Narayan killed his child. He remembers everything about how Imli and Ranvijay tigether took away his memories.

Suraj promises to destroy Imli and Ranvijay and not let either of them even touch Chakor. Suraj aims at Ranvijay to kill him but Chakor stops him and asks Suraj to not do that. Chakor then asks Ranvijay what he would answer to Imli. Ranvijay leaves them both. Chakor is overwhelmed and tells Suraj that she had taken the fast of Mahashivratri and that she had asked for his memories. She says that all her wishes have come true. She takes Suraj back to the temple and they together make the offering. As Chakor is in pain due to her injuries Suraj picks her up in his arms as he carries her home. He promises her that he will not let anything happen to her hereafter. Imli waits for Ranvijay as he comes back informing her that Suraj has returned back to normalcy. Imli is shocked.

Suraj takes Chakor home and tends to her. They have a romantic and emotional reunion as they worry about each other’s wounds. Suraj feels guilty that he left Chakor alone with Ranvijay and asks Chakor to punish him for this. Chakor tells him that she wants nothing and neither does she want to remember anything of after she returned from jail. She says that now that she has Suraj she wants nothing more. Suraj adorns Chakor with all the bridal things as they spend their time together. Suraj is angry with himself for letting Ranvijay touch Chakor. He wants to kill Ranvijay but Chakor will not let him out of her sight as she asks him not to leave her that night. She asks him to take her in his arms and not let go while she fills in the time she spent without him.