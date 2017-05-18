Udaan 17th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chakor wants divorce from Suraj

Udaan starts with Chakor reaching her own house while Kasturi and Bhuvan are already prepared to accept their daughter with a strong heart. Kasturi prepares all of Chakor’s(Meera Deosthale) favourite things and they wait for her. Chakor too takes up courage as she does not want to worry her parents and puts up a brave front to face her family. Chakor comes and happily eats food and tells her mother how she always knows she was coming. Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) is still broken as he fails to accept the truth that Chakor has left him. Imli (Vidhi Pandya)comes to console him. Suraj tells her that whatever he did was for Chakor, as she would never be able to bear the way the villagers were treating Imli, yet Chakor did not see his love and his truth. He says not just Chakor but he too is broken, his trust is also broken. Imli tries to reason with him saying that once he accepted he did this , how could Chakor believe otherwise as she is just human.

Imli goes to Vivaan’s(Paras Arora) room and sees things strewn around. Vivaan too comes in and shouts at her for being there. He pushes her and Suraj comes in time to hold her form falling. Suraj asks Vivaan to control his anger as Imli is pregnant. Vivaan taunts them both and says Suraj is the father and so he would worry about the child. Vivaan calls Imli Suraj’s mistress. Suraj gets furious and slaps Vivaan. They both hit each other as Imli cries. A frame of Imli and Vivaan falls from the table and breaks, Imli stops the fighting two and picks up the frame. She cries over it and promises Vivaan that she would never come to his room again. Vivaan takes the picture and tears it and gives her her part of the picture and asks her to leave.(Also Read: Chakor, Imli, Suraj and Vivaan-each one left all alone!)

Chakor gets restless thinking about Suraj and walks out of her house to find Tejaswini crying outside. They talk and Tejaswini compares her own life with Chakor’s and says Suraj’s father did the same with her and Suraj is following the suit. Chakor tells her she is angry with Imli and Suraj but not with the child as the child is blameless in this. Tejaswini observes Chakor’s big heart in thinking about the child. Kasturi hear them talk as Chakor says she does not want to show her sorrow before anyone but at times she feels like crying out aloud. Kasturi hugs her and asks Chakor to cry as much as she wants as she is not alone. Chakor cries saying she has no husband or sister anymore.

Precap: Kasturi tells Chakor that she has her parents with her and she is not alone. She asks Chakor what she has thought of doing now, Chakor says she needs a divorce from Suraj.