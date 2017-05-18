Udaan 18th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chakor misunderstands Suraj once again, the distance between them increases

Udaan starts with Chakor (Meera Deosthale) telling her mother and Tejaswini that she wants divorce from Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria). They ask her to think about it properly before she decides. She sleeps on her mother’s lap and remembers Suraj. Next mroning her parents divert her mind and ask her to get dressed and go out with Bhuvan. A hesitant Chakor finally agrees to this and goes. She reaches Chagan’s house who shows her his gun making. Chakor comes to know that guns cannot be made without the help of children and they have to involve kids in it. Chakor tells the villagers that they have been deceived by Vivaan(Paras Arora) and Ragini as now if they do not involve the kids the kids would be taken away as bandua. The villagers blame Suraj for this and ask Chakor how to get out of this mess.(Also Read: Chakor wants divorce from Suraj)

Suraj is desperate to talk to Chakor, he feels sad that Chakor could not see through his lie. He realises that Chakor has made him a better person and he would fulfill the responsibility of Imli(Vidhi Pandya) as he has taken up. He sees Chakor suddenly and gets hopeful that she finally realised the truth and is back. He runs to meet her but she tells him she is here to meet Vivaan and Ragini. She calls the villagers and talks to Vivaan as he comes down. She asks Vivaan why he cheated everyone with false hopes when they knew that guns cannot be made without the help of children. Suraj is shocked by this while Vivaan and Ragini insist that Suraj was already aware of this. Suraj denies but Chakor tells him she knows he can cheat anyone if he can cheat her. Vivaan and Ragini tell the villagers what is wrong in kids helping out in their parent’s work. They ask them to deliver guns or else watch their kids work as bandua in the haveli. Suraj asks Chakor to trust him but she refuses to listen to a liar.

Precap: Suraj is hurt that Chakor has developed so much of hate for him, he tells her that Vivaan and Ragini are lieing. he tells her he cannot live without her.