Udaan 19 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chakor gets jealous to see Suraj dancing with his girlfriends

Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) enter the masquerade party. Alisha holds Suraj’s hand and pulls him towards her gand. All girls gets excited to see him. They offer him liquor. Suraj says he doesn’t drink anymore. They get shocked and force him to get drunk. Suraj leaves Chakor behind and starts mingling with Alisha. Ragini calls the shooter and asks him to be careful about Ajay and shoot Chakor as soon as he gets a chance.

Chakor sees a man clicking Suraj and Alisha’s pictures and stops him. She goes and scolds Suraj for shamelessly dancing with someone else in front of her. Suraj asks is she feeling jealous. She asks how can she feel jealous of some one like Alisha. Alisha tells her that she is Suraj’s wife and that she got married to him in the college campus. Chakor believes her and gets angry. Suraj scolds Alisha for unnecessarily saying all this.

Suraj goes and tells Chakor that Alisha is not his real wife. Chakor gets more irritated. Ajay comes home looking for Chakor and Ragini gets shocked to see him. She calls the shooter and tells him that he can easily kill Chakor now as Ajay as not with her and Suraj will not be able to save him.

Suraj goes on the stage and Mona gets happy to see him. She kisses him on the cheeks which further infuriates Chakor. Suraj purposedly dances with Mona in front of Chakor. She turns around and shows her tattoo to Suraj and tells him that she got his initials tattooed on her back. Chakor gets angry and goes and shouts on her. Mona tells her that she is married to Suraj. Chakor gets shocked.

The emcee introduces Chakor to everyone as Suraj’s ex-wife and National level marathon runner. He asks Suraj why did he he leave Chakor. Suraj goes on the stage and puts a garland around Chakor’s neck. He says he never left her and can never leave her.