Udaan 19th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj misunderstands that Chakor is married to someone else

Udaan starts with Chakor(Meera Deosthale) with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) as Suraj asks Chakor how she could believe that he could even try to hurt her. Chakor gets overwhelmed and she hugs Suraj as she says that she could never believe that he could hurt her but suddenly Suraj vanishes and Chakor realises that she was imagining him. Chakor walks out of the godown and some goons attack her. Imli(Vidhi Pandya) and Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) are speeding away in the car and suddenly Imli suggests that she would search a different way. Imli gets down and calls the goons, while the goon talks to Imli by calling her Chote Mallik Chakor thinks that Suraj is on the other side of the call. Imli orders Chakor to be killed and buried. As the goons turn to attack her Inspector Rannvijay interrupts. He saves Chakor and she faints. The inspector carries Chakro to his jeep and drives away as Suraj reaches the place.(Also Read: Chakor is pregnant with Suraj’s child and decides to meet him even if he kills her)

Suraj and Imli drive away again as Suraj desperately asks Imli what he should do now. As Suraj sits with his eyes closed at a traffic light, Imli suddenly sees Chakor in the jeep by their car. Suraj opens his eyes but before he can see Chakor, Imli distracts him by coughing. The jeep speeds away but Suraj manages to get a glimpse of Chakor and he asks the driver to speed. Imli in her attempt to let them never meet says that she would drive. She drives but straight into a pole. Suraj gets out of the car and runs behind the jeep. Rannvijay takes Chakor to a hospital and Suraj too searches around for her. Rannvijay wants to enter the room so he lies to the nurse that he is Chakor’s husband. Suraj on the other hand fights at the reception saying he is Chakor’s husband. The receptionist tells Suraj that Chakor’s husband is already with her. Suraj is shocked. Rannvijay meets Chakor and tries to calm her as she is tensed. Rannvijay congratulates Chakor over her pregnancy. He asks Chakor about her husband but Chako says that her husband is the one who tried to kill her. Suraj tricks his way into the doctor’s cabin and makes everyone go out. He searches for Chakor’s file and is shocked to see her husband’s name. Imli threatens the goons and tells them that she would punish them if Chakor and Suraj meet and her truth comes out.

Precap: Suraj tells Imli that Chakor is married, Imli is happy. Chakor decides to stay at the inspector’s house for a while.