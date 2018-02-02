Udaan 1st February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj and Chakor slowly draw closer to each other

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor(Meera Deosthale) taking their first step to each other with a new found friendship. Suraj stops her instantly as an excited Chakor wants to hug him, he says that he feels something when she hugs him and that she should maintain a one arm distance from him. Also he says that his owners should not come to know about this. Chakor feels that this is her first win and in this she would make Suraj remember everything. Rannvijay and Imli stand together as Imli is coughing. Chakor’s spy walks in and asks Imli to not go out but then she goes. Rannvijay gets a call informing him about Suraj and Chakor, he gets very happy as the girl watches him. Chakor thanks god for helping her win Suraj’s friendship. The villagers and her parents are so happy to hear about Suraj and Chakor’s friendship. The villagers pray that Suraj’s memories come back soon. Chakor says that she is prepared for the elections and that once she gets Suraj back she will win elections and also against Rannvijay and Imli. Imli refuses to believe Rannvijay as he tries convincing her about Suraj and Chakor. Imli reaches the village to see Chakor and her group working hard for the elections.(Also Read: Suraj accepts Chakor’s friendship to stop her from killing herself)

Imli taunts Chakor asking her to do something new. Chakor retaliates asking her how many supporters she has after all of this as compared to herself. Imli asks Suraj to tear off Chakor’s posters which he does but Chakor tells Imli that by these cheap tricks she cannot win against her. Imli and Rannvijay are shocked to see Chakor and the support she receives from the villagers.Suraj watches Chakor. At night Paakhi and Chakor walk towards the village they see Suraj mending the torn posters and sticking them back. Chakor happily watches Suraj and hides before he notices her. Paakhi walks in and asks Suraj what he is doing with the posters and he says that he is merely doing his duty as a friend. Chakor is elated to see these changes in Suraj. Chakor and Chagan are working hard when a song on the radio reminds Chakor about Suraj. Chakor sees Suraj with Imli and later as she stumbles from a stool Suraj holds her and ties the poster for her before Imli can notice. As the election progresses she keeps seeing him here and there, she wears his favourite dress on her thinking he would notice but he does not even look at her. She gets very upset and runs off but sees him looking at her through her window. Suraj sits remembering Chakor smiling when Rannvijay walks in and lashes out at him. Next morning Chakor asks Suraj to give her some water and also that she will not eat food if he does not eat with her. She asks him to come to meet her in the evening. Suraj says that he will not go anywhere with her but is disturbed to see her hungry. The spy girl keeps instigating Rannvijay against Imli and also flirting with him. Chakor prepares for the night with a dress that Suraj loved once. Suraj is asked by Imli and Rannvijay to pick some package from the station at 9, now Suraj worries how he would do that when Chakor is waiting for him.