Udaan 20 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Suraj gets to know that Chakor’s life is in danger

Chakor (Meera Deosthale) announces on the stage that any girl can take her place as she is not interested in being Suraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) wife. Girls get over excited. Chakor gets more irritated and leaves. Suraj stops her and tells her that all this is not true and that the girls are kidding. Chakor refuses to believe him and storms out of the party. Girls ask Suraj to forget her and enjoy with them. Suraj asks them to leave him alone.

Chakor feels bad thinking about everything. A girl sees her crying and tells her that all these girls are lying. She tells her that these girls are just after Suraj’s wealth and do not actually love him. She tells her that they all put garlands in his neck when he was unconscious and are hence claiming to be his wives. The girl makes her realize that Suraj only loves her and no one else. Suraj tells his friends how Chakor always believes others but not him. His friends make him realize that Chakor loves him.

Imli sees Vivaan talking on the phone and gets to know that the guns come from Ranchi and not Lucknow. She understands that Chakor and Ajay have intentionally been sent to Lucknow. She decides to tell Ajay everything. Suraj starts hallucinating about Chakor.

Chakor reaches the supplier’s office and tells him that his raw material is being misused to make real guns in Azadganj. He acts to be surprised and refuses to believe her. She shows him evidence. He pretends to look shocked and says he will go out and inform other members of his team about it right now. He goes out and tells Ragini everything. Ragini instructs him to end Chakor’s life.

Imli goes and informs Ajay that Chakor’s life is in danger. He gets worried for her. Chakor asks the supplier if she can use his phone. She calls Imli. A man cuts the telephone wire. Imli tells Ajay about Chakor’s phone call. He instructs an officer to trace the call. Suraj calls Imli and asks if she is fine. Imli tells him that Chakor’s life is in danger. Suraj gets shocked. ALSO READ: Udaan 19 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chakor gets jealous to see Suraj dancing with his girlfriends