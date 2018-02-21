Udaan 20th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor makes Suraj promise that he would wait to take revenge from Imli

Udaan starts with Ranvijay asking Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) to burn down Chakor’s (Meera Deosthale) house right there. Suraj in a bid to save their plan from getting exposed screams out that he is actually going to burn down the house inorder to prove his innocence and also avenge his father. Suraj throws kerosene on the house and Chakor looks through the window, she knows Imli is forcing Suraj to do that. She tries to think how she will stop Imli from forcing Suraj. Kasturi and Bhuvan walk in and Chakor forces them to go to Chagan’s house. Later she comes out of the house and Suraj signals to her. Chakor tells Imli she cannot do that. Chakor reminds her of the childhood they spent together in the house. (Also Read: Chakor and Suraj get intimate as Ranvijay makes a fool out of himself)

Suraj tries to drag Chakor inside but Imli stops him. Imli asks him to stop and says that she does not need anymore proofs from him. Suraj persists but Imli takes the fires and throws it away. Ranvijay says that Suraj is very sharp and he screamed out warning to Chakor. Suraj mocks Ranvijay and Ranvijay screams to prove his point. Imli walks away saying she has so many other things to do rather than fooling around with him. Ranvijay threatens Suraj but Suraj asks him to go and drink less. Later Suraj remembers how he has disrespected Chakor and also hurt her. He feels guilty and pained at doing this to Chakor.

Suraj angrily takes out his dagger and prepares to go and get revenge but Chakor stops him. Chakor says that she knew he was going to do something like this. Suraj says that he is hurting inside as he realises he has been an animal towards her. Suraj cries as he confesses to his sins to her from the time she returned from jail. Chakor consoles him saying he was toatlly oblivious to what he was doing all this while. Manju instigates Ranvijay more and more against Imli. Suraj punishes himself even as Chakor tries her best to calm him. Suraj decides to cut off his hands but Chakor saves him in time. Chakor tends to his wounds.

Chakor asks him to forget everything that past and she says that it was Suraj’s love that kept her going. Chakor makes him promise that he would do nothing rash with Imli and Ranvijay. Manju tries to get information out of Ranvijay about how he has made someone follow Suraj to get proof. Suraj says he cannot forgive Imli whatsover as he and Chakor have done so much for her in the past and she was the one cause for their unborn child dieing. Chakor shows Suraj their bright future together after they win through this war. Suraj says he wants to say sorry to the entire village and also Kasturi and Bhuvan. Chakor stops him and says that before that they have to find out who the informer behind Suraj is.