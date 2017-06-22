Udaan 22nd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj dies and Chakor is shattered

Udaan starts with Chakor(Meera Deosthale) trying to wake Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) and she calls for an ambulance. Ajay(Sehban Azim) tries to get his transfer postponed or cancelled by speaking to a higher official but does not get help at all. He decides to do something himself as he wants to prove to Chakor that he is not a traitor. Chakor accepts before a nurse she is Suraj’s wife and stands by him as he is getting treated. Vivan(Paras Arora) tells Imli(Vidhi Pandya) that he had killed a person but now that person is alive, he says he got trapped by Ragini and Kamal Narayan. Imli says she had already warned him about Ragini. She tries to convince Vivaan that they should forget the past and be together. Vivaan asks Imli to hand over Suraj’s child to him and then he will forgive her. Imli screams at him for still doubting him and Vivaan leaves angrily as he says he will find another partner for himself as he cannot lead his life alone. Chakor feels sad she did not trust Suraj and asks Suraj to forgive her and come back to her. Suraj’s mother feels uneasy and worries about Suraj, she calls haveli to find out. The doctor tells Chakor that Suraj might need a operation but if he comes back to senses before that they cannot do without the surgery too. (Also Read: Suraj drinks poison to prove himself right in front of Chakor)

Chakor sits by Suraj waiting for him to come back as she remembers how he drank the poison to stop her from drinking it. Chakor talks to her her mother on phone and tells her about Suraj. Chakor then prays to God and asks Suraj health. Suraj’s condition deteriorates and Chakor is called to the room urgently. Suraj gets a heart attack and Chakor reaches the room. Chakor calls out out Suraj but the doctor asks her to be silent. The doctor checks the pulse and then lets go of Suraj’s hand. Chakor is shattered seeing this, the doctor takes off the ventilator mask from Suraj’s mouth as Chakor looks on.

Precap: Chakor screams at the doctor to continue the treatment and tries to put the machines back. The doctor says that Suraj is no more.