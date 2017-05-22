Udaan 22nd May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chakor sends Suraj divorce papers

Udaan starts with Kasturi asking Chakor(Meera Deosthale) to rethink about her decision of divorce but Chakor is adamant that she wants divorce and they want their child. At the haveli Vivaan(Paras Arora) continues his insult towards Imli(Vidhi Pandya). As she gets paranthas he asks her to take it to her lover, Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) sides with her and asks her to serve him. Ragini shouts at someone on phone and Vivaan does not get an answer from her when he enquires, he feels she is hiding something from him. Suraj gets a post and is shocked to see divorce papers. Imli too is left speechless as she worries of Suraj and Chakor’s relationship. Suraj goes to meet Chakor and takes her aside but Bhuvan interrupts. Suraj asks to talk to her once and Kasturi asks Chakor to listen to Suraj just once. They speak about this Suraj keeps repeating about how much he love her and that she too loves him. Chakor is not ready to hear anything and asks him if the love was so deep why is Imli carrying his child. Suraj burns the papers.(Also Read: Chakor misunderstands Suraj once again, the distance between them increases)

Imli asks Chakor to forgive Suraj and get back together for the sake of their love. Chakor says she would do that on one condition that Imli goes away and never returns to this place again. Imli agrees but Suraj remembers about Vivaan saying they need to stay in one room or he throws Imli out. He stops Imli and asks Chakor to not do this as Imli has nowhere to go. Chakor says after they committed this sin now Imli wants her to get back with her husband. Chakor says her decision is final and she needs Suraj to sign the papers. Suraj refuses and Chakor takes the pistol and aims at him but he agrees to die over signing divorce papers. She then turns the pistol towards herself and asks him to sign.

Precap: Suraj is shocked as Chakor points the gun at herself and threatens to kill herself.