Udaan 25th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: AK 47 arrives in Azadganj and brings with him a ray of hope

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor(Meera Deosthale) shocked to see Imli(Vidhi Pandya) on the road. They take her to the doctor and get her scanned and make sure she is fine. Suraj gives his name to the doctor as Imli's child's father. Chakor is disturbed hearing this and turns away to go even as Suraj tries to stop her. Chakor gets home and reads the note which just has two sentences telling how much Suraj loves her. Paakhi tells Chakor she would inform Suraj she read it but Chakor asks her not to. Bhuvan is sad to see Chakor upset, he says he cannot watch her with tears in her eyes. Chakor tells him she had trusted Suraj yet now she is left with nothing. Bhuvan promises her she is special and she would be rewarded some day.

Vivaan’s(Paras Arora) goons eneter the truck to find Inspector Ajay Khurana alias AK47 (Sehban Azim) inside, he kicks open the crates and takes the guns. He introduces himself and beats the goons away. Vivaan brings in books and sweets for the villagers with Ragini. They distribute and announce making schools for the kids as promised. Chakor comes and asks the villagers to see what the books actually are, they are manuals to make guns. She reprimands Vivaan and Ragini for using the poor villagers. A goon comes running to inform Vivaan about police seizing their truck. Vivaan gets angry and asks who dared to do that. He wants the guy to be transferred and prepares to go when Chakor offers them sweets for their beginning of destruction. Chakor ses a ray of hope and think she should meet this inspector probably he can free them of this bondage. Suraj wants to meet Chakor and convince her.

Precap: Suraj follows Chakor and asks her where she is going, she tells him he is her husband no more. He points out that she is still wearing the sindoor which says she considers him her husband at heart.