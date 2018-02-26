Udaan 26th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor chances upon a huge evidence against Imli

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor(Meera Deosthale) spending some romantic time together. Suraj asks Chakor why she is here instead of being at her rally. Chakor says that she does not care and that she just wants to celebrate Suraj’s birthday. They hear Ranvijay scream out Suraj’s name. Ranvijay wonders why Suraj is not picking his call. Suraj walks up and says that he was missing his father and just went to his room and remembered his father. Ranvijay smells Moongdal halwa and tells Imli they should check Suraj’s room. They go to the room but find nothing. Suraj says that he had bought halwa from teh amrket as his father enjoyed halwa. Imli locks up the door and gives Suraj the key while asking him to go and get the sarkari mandi ready as a market will happen there soon.

Imli and Ranvijay sit convincing a couple to sell off their daughter. Suddenly Imli gets a call informing her that Kumud ran away from her owner. Imli sends Ranvijay off to kill Kumud before she reaches back in the village. Suraj takes the opportunity to open the door to Chakor and get her out. Later Imli threatens Kumud’s parents that she would kill Kumud. Chakor walks in and warns Imli, she tells Imli that Kumud will reach her safely and then Imli will soon be sent to jail.Chakor asks the villagers to find Kumud before Imli does. They strat searching for Kumud. Kumud hides away between some woman drawing water from the well.

Chakor, Paakhi and Gauri notice her while Imli’s goons too stand by. The group is stopped by the goon but Chakor and Gauri manage to stop her from getting caught. Later Kumud hides in Chakor’s house as Chakor and the others search around for her. Ranvijay furiously throws things around as he wants Suraj to search for Kumud. Imli refuses to hear anything against Suraj. Suraj walks in just then and Ranvijay asks him if he knows that Kumud is back. Later Imli explains that Kumud is back and she needs Suraj to get her back to her.