Udaan 26th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor and Suraj decide to stay away from each other till Imli gives birth to her child

Udaan starts with Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) spending some cute moments together. Chakor tells Suraj that she loves him and she also warns him never to do such stunts again. Suraj says he heard voices while unconscious which was hers and he came back for hearing them once again. Chakor repeats what she said and says she has forgiven him and trusts him. Suraj is elated to know that. Chakor says that if he could do so much to save her then he can never deceive her. Ajay (Sehban Azim) comes to the office to find another inspector there in his place, he challenges the person that he would be back to the place in 48hrs. Vivaan(Paras Arora) comes in to meet Ragini and curses Imli (Vidhi Pandya) for being the same. Ragini is happy she killed Chakor and now plans something for Vivaan. She asks Vivaan to meet her in the evening. Chakor and Suraj are driving back and Suraj asks Chakor to forgive Imli for his sake. Chakor refuses to do that and says she cannot forget that Imli used Suraj for her benefit. (Also Read: Chakor brings Suraj back to life)

Suraj wants to somehow bring the two sisters together again and decides to take one step at a time and not force her. Chakor asks Suraj to stay away from her till Imli’s child is born. Suraj agrees but says he would come and meet her anytime he wants, he is pissed at her. Chakor says they will find some way to meet each other. Suraj relaxes a bit after she says that. Chakor and Suraj reach Azadhganj and Suraj takes a U Turn and goes back. Chakor is surprised and Suraj says he will not go to Azadh ganj now as he cannot stay away from her. Chakor tries to convince him to go back.

Precap: Chakor confronts Ragini about trying to kill her and says she will stop her gun factory, Imli asks Suraj to give her and her child his name as she is ready to divorce Vivaan.