Udaan 27th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Imli wants Suraj to accept her and her child into his life

Udaan starts with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor(Meera Deosthale) nearing Azadhganj and Chakor asks him to go to the haveli while she returns home. Suraj tries to to stop her and gets really upset when she insists on leaving. He threatens her that he will get married again if she gives him airs. Chakor challenges him to go get married as she would like to see who would do that. Imli (Vidhi Pandya) is really upset that no one cares for her anymore and takes out her frustration on Bijli. Imli notices Ragini bringing in Vivaan (Paras Arora) to the haveli and presenting to him 3 women and tells him to select one of them. Imli is asked to select the woman for Vivaan. Imli screams at the women and asks them to leave. Vivaan takes all the three women and goes off. Imli now goes to Suraj's and tells him that she is going to divorce Vivaan and she wants Suraj to accept her and her child completely. Suraj is shocked by Imli's demand as he remembers Chakor taunting him to try getting married to someone else as she is sure no one will marry him.

Suraj says he loves Chakor and Imli too loves Vivaan then how can they get married. Imli says Vivaan does not love her and Chakor too does not love him so rather they both should get married and stay together. Suraj begins to tell Imli the truth that Chakor has forgiven him but he then remembers his promise to Chakor. Imli loses it and asks him to leave the room or get married to her. Suraj gets very angry and leaves. Vivaan is all drunk and just talks about Imli to the girls, the girls get frustrated and says he should be with Imli as he has been talking about her for 2hrs. Vivaan screams as the girls leave and Imli watches him in pain. Ragini distributes sweets to the kids for the death of Chakor. She is happily celebrating Chakor’s death when suddenly the light goes off and Chakor walks in. Ragini is shocked. Chakor says she is alive and now she back to face Ragini and her evil intentions. Ragini warns her she will kill her herself if she tries to stop her but Chakor is confident of stopping Ragini.

Precap: Ajay gives a camera to Kamalnarayan and aks him to click pictures of everyone especially Ragini’s, Kamalnarayan clicks the pictures of Ragini giving money to the doctor. Ajay tells Chakor that he has been transfered, Chakor tells Suraj they have to stop Ajay getting transfered.