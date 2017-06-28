Udaan 28th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ajay feels for Chakor, Kamal Narayan takes picture of Ragini with Vivaan’s doctor

Udaan starts with Chakor(Meera Deosthale) warning Ragini and goes away, Ragini goes crazy on seeing Chakor alive. Ajay(Sehban Azim) gives a camera to Kamal Narayanand asks him to take pictures of everyone especially Ragini. Kamal Narayan is very happy about it and says he will capture everyone in the third eye of Bhole. Ajay sees Chakor coming and is very happy as he asks her when she came back. Ajay is surprised to know that Suraj(Vijayendra kumeria) saved Chakor in Lucknow, he asks her if the misunderstandings have cleared but Chakor remembers their decision and lies about it to Ajay. Chakor finds out about the truth about Ajay’s transfer, she tells Ajay she will not let this happen.Ajay feels happy that Chakor feels him important and says she also is very special for him. She meets Suraj and they have some cute light romantic moments and Chakor gives Suraj food.Later Chakor tells Suraj about the transfer and asks his help for this. Suraj gets pissed on hearing Ajay’s name and says he tries to flirt with Chakor. Chakor and Suraj part a loving note. Suraj arrives back at haveli to finds Imli (Vidhi Pandya) who asks her to forgive him and says she heard Vivaan (Paras Arora) talking to the girls when drunk.(Also Read: Imli wants Suraj to accept her and her child into his life)

She says that Vivaan was only talking about her so much so that the girls ran away after a while. She says she is sure that Vivaan only loves her. Suraj is happy for Imli. Kamal Narayan comes there and clicks the pictures of Suraj and Imli together also takes pictures of Imli’s pregnant stomach. Suraj tries to stop him but he runs away. Later Kamal Narayan irritates Vivaan by taking his pictures , Vivaan screams at him and walks away calling him mad. Kamal Narayan now searches for Ragini. He goes around the village clicking pictures and finally finds Ragini’s car at the back of the village. He goes there to find Ragini speaking to Vivaan’s doctor and also paying him money. Kamal Narayan takes the picture from his hiding. Ragini hears some sound and they are alerted. Ragini asks the doctor to leave and never return to Azadhganj. Kamal Narayan is very happy about having Ragini in his teesri aankh. Ragini finds Suraj in her office and shouts at him. Suraj confronts Ragini about trying to kill Chakor and says he is not the old Suraj otehrwise she would be dead by now. He warns her to stay away from Chakor or he would become the old Suraj .

Precap: Suraj tells Imli that he saw Chakor scolding Ajay and he is very happy. Imli tells her that she has heard they are very friendly and Ajay is taking Chakor out for lunch. Suraj barges in on Ajay and Chakor and beats up Ajay, Chakor slaps Suraj.