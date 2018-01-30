Udaan 29th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor is adamant to get her love Suraj back

Udaan starts with Imli and Rannvijay fighting over Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor(Meera Deosthale) as Rannvijay is of the opinion that Suraj and Chakor are one now and that Suraj is fooling them. Rannvijay gets a call who tells him something and Imli is angry that Rannvijay has left a spy loose without informing her. Rannvijay tells her that Suraj and Chakor have been seen near the talab and that he is now off to catch them together. Imli is not convinced and says that she is sure that Suraj is devoted to her and if she is proven wrong then she herself will make him kill Suraj. Chakor asks Suraj to become her friend for one last time and Suraj refuses. Imli and Rannvijay reach the place as they watch they see Chakor jump into the pond. Rannvijay is sure that Suraj will now save Chakor. Suraj stands at the corner watching into the pond but does not jump. Rannvijay says that as soon as Suraj will jump into the pond he will shoot him. Imli though is not convinced. Suraj screams into the pond asking Chakor to die for all he cares and that he will not save her.(Also Read: Chakor gets arrested for trying to kill Suraj)

Imli is elated as she is proven right and she wants to watch Chakor die. They see Pakhi screaming for Chakor and decide to walk away. Paakhi is angry as she feels that Surajj is cruel to leave Chakor to die. Chakor comes out of water and is hurt that Suraj did not save her. Paakhi asks Chakor to forget Suraj as he is now a bandua. Chakor refuses to do that as she says that she loves Suraj and cannot leave him. She vows to remind Suraj everything about their past and get him back in her life. Chakor’s mother scolds her for trying to kill herself again and again. She asks her never to do that again as Suraj will never remember anything. Bhuvan says that he will lock Chakor up so she is safe and does not do all this. Chakor somehow convinces her parents to support her. Imli tries to calm an angry Rannvijay with some song and dance. Rannvijay though is still adamant saying Suraj is now Chakor’s own. Imli asks Rannvijay to carry her to their room. Chakor finds out that someone is spying on her and Suraj. Chakor reaches to meet Suraj and asks him about a wire and asks him if the wire can carry her. She asks him to help her to make a noose. Suraj makes it for her.