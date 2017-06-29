Udaan 29th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor slaps Suraj for insulting Ajay

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) threatening Ragini to stay away from Chakor (Meera Deosthale), Ragini refuses to accept that she did anything, she goes away thinking she should have killed Suraj first. Chakor comes there worried that Suraj might do something rash. Suraj though tells her that from the time he is in love with Chakor he has stopped being rash. He gets romantic and refuses to let Chakor go and makes her promise that she should come to meet him in the evening. Later as Chakor comes out of the office she sees Ajay (Sehban Azim) there, she asks him why he is there to which he replies saying he came to keep a watch on Ragini and she makes the same excuse herself. Ajay thanks Chakor for getting his transfer cancelled. Chakor says she is in touch with a higher official from the time of her marathon and he helped her with this. Kamal Narayan comes there and clicks the pictures of Ajay and Chakor, Ajay asks for the camera and promises to give it back by evening. Chakor asks about it and Ajay replies that he used Kamal Narayan to keep a watch on Ragini.(Also Read: Ajay feels for Chakor, Kamal Narayan takes picture of Ragini with Vivaan’s doctor)

Suraj is in a very good mood and dances around humming romantic songs when a surprised Imli(Vidhi Pandya) comes in and asks him where he is off to. He tells her he is happy because he saw Chakor scolding Ajay. Imli though is confused as she says she came to know that Ahjay is taking Chakor out for dinner tonight. Suraj feels it is impossible as Chakor had promised to meet him in the evening. Imli though insists saying it is true. Suraj gets pissed and decides to teach Ajay a lesson if this is true. Imli finds Vivaan (Paras Arora) in the temple right beside her when she is doing pooja. She asks him about talking about her to the girls and he says he cannot forget how much he loved her and also how she deceived him.

Ragini is worried Vivaan might get influenced by Imli and tries to manipulate him by gifting him a gold chain, but he refuses to trust her ever again. Ragini goes off after reminding him to give Kamal Narayan the injection that night to keep him crazy. Chakor meets Ajay at his house and they discuss how clever Ragini is and that they have to play safe to get her in. Chakor checks the camera and finds Ragini and the doctor’s picture together, she shows it to Ajay and right then Suraj barges in and starts beating up Ajay. Ajay too fights back as Chakor tries to stop them both. Chakor tells Suraj that they have proof against Ragini and they were discussing that.As they three stand talking Kamal Narayan enters through the window and takes the camera away. Chakor turns to get the camera when they see it gone. Ajay searches for it around and finally grabs Suraj by collar saying only he has come in to the house so it is probably him. Chakor tries to play her part and asks Suraj to leave and slaps him.

Precap: Chakor and Suraj find Ragini’s picture with the doctor and they add it up to realise that Ragini played this to trap Vivaan, Vivaan gets to know the truth and screams with anger at Ragini, Suraj confesses to have lied for the sake of Imli and Chakor hugs him.