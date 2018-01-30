Udaan 30th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor plants a spy inside the haveli

Udaan starts with Chakor(Meera Deosthale) asking Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) to make a noose for her which he readily does and after that as he busies himself with his work she return with a stool asking him if the noose will hold her weight for a while. He gets irritated by her questions and says that it will asking her to go away at once. She walks away. Paakhi walks in and rebukes Suraj for making a noose for Chakor to die. Suraj realises now that Chakor is trying to die. Rannvijay carries Imli to their room when a person informs him that someone is at the door to meet him. He asks Imli to go and that he would join her soon enough. Rannvijay comes down to see a girl with ghoonghat trying to pick up things she has dropped as she talks nonstop. She says that she has heard a lot about him and that she is here to get some work. She starts praising Rannvijay hugely and says that everyone says great things about him. Rannvijay tells her that he would asks his wife Imli about this. The girl then tells Rannvijay that he is the owner of this village and he should not require to take permission from anyone for the decisions he takes.(Also Read: Chakor is adamant to get her love Suraj back)

Rannvijay asks her to lift her veil as he would see her before he gives her the job. The girl takes off her veil and he is impressed. He instantly gives her the job. Chakor speaks to this girl who informs her that she managed to get the job, she asks her to now keep informing her about the happenings in the haveli. Suraj runs for Chakor and finds her putting the noose around her throat. He pulls her down and says that he is not interested in any tests that she is taking.Chakor asks him why he does not confess that he does care for her. Suraj tells Chakor that he has a better way for her to die and that would be to jump of a cliff. He pushes Chakor away as he asks her to go die and try not to be alive this time. He pledges to not come and save her. Chakor is shocked by Suraj’s words. She walks to a little temple and sits there as she remembers her mother, Paakhi who had told her that Suraj will not change now. Paakhi comes there as she asks Chakor why she is fighting against odds to get Suraj back and it is next to impossible. Imli asks the new servant girl to go away as she does not need her in the house. Rannvijay walks in and they have an argument over this girl. Rannvijay confronts Suraj saying he knows that Suraj is going against him. Suraj pledges that he would never go against the two of them and that he will not save Chakor ever.