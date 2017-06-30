Udaan 30th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor and Vivaan realize Imli’s truth

Udaan starts with Chakor(Meera Deosthale) signalling Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) to go away after she slaps him, but Suraj is adamant and says she can never slap him. Chakor finally does slap him shocking him. Vivaan (Paras Arora) is injecting Kamal Narayan with the drug to keep mad, he thinks he does not need Ragini’s help for all this anymore and also he cannot trust her anymore. As he is about to leave he sees the camera and sees Suraj and Imli’s(Vidhi Pandya) picture in it. He browses through the pictures and comes across one in which Ragini is paying his doctor money, he remembers when Ragini had once met the doctor at home and lied to him that she was unwell and called for the doctor. Chakor tries to calm an angry Suraj who is hurt and angry after being slapped by her. She tries to tell him that she had tried to warn him so many times but he just wouldn’t listen so she had to do this to him. They have some light moments and Suraj asks her to kiss him so his wounds will heal.(Also Read: Chakor slaps Suraj for insulting Ajay)

Chakor’s parents come there and they have to escape. Later Vivaan goes crazy and looks around for Ragini and he does not find her in the haveli. He goes to find the doctor but he does not find him but he threatens his secreatary into showing him his reports. He checks the doctor’s laptop and finds two reports there one actual and one fake. He finally comes to know that this was all Ragini’s gameplan and screams with anger. He realises that Imli is actually pregnant with his own child. He decides to teach Ragini a lesson. Chakor and Suraj try to take the camera from Kamal Narayan but he does not part with it and Chakor starts to leave right then some pictures fall out of Kamal Narayan’s pocket and Chakor sees one among them is Ragini’s with the doctor. Chakor recognises the doctor and she now knows the truth too. Suraj confesses the truth to Chakor and says the child is Vivaan’s and he took the responsibility to save Imli.

Precap: Chakor cries and says she will make Imli’s life heaven again. Vivaan shoots at Ragini.