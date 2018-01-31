Udaan 31st January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj accepts Chakor’s friendship to stop her from killing herself

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) pledging to never save Chakor(Meera Deosthale) infront of Rannvijay. Rannvijay refuses to believe this and says that he would find proof and then he would kill him. Suraj is left worried and disturved as he remembers about what he said to Chakor and how he asked her to go and die. Kasturi prepares for the pooja while she misses Chakor and she asks Paakhi to go and search for Chakor. The pooja begins and Chakor is still not there as her parents worry. Chakor in her sorrow walks towards the cliff so she can die. Suraj who is too disturbed walks ahead to follow her to the cliff when he finds her missing at the pooja as Paakhi tells him so. Chakor remembers Suraj’s harsh words as she walks on. Suraj too remembers his own harsh words and also his moments of closeness to Chakor and is forced to hurry so he can save her. Chakor reaches the cliff end and thinks that she tried her best to get Suraj back to normalcy and also so she can get him back but she failed and now she wants to die. (Also Read: Chakor plants a spy inside the haveli)

As she is about to throw herself down the cliff Suraj pulls her away and asks her why this madness. Chakor says that she believed he would come to save her as she hugs him. Suraj suddenly has flashes of his past with her and he hugs her back without realizing. He suddenly comes back to senses and pushes her away asking her to stay away from him. Chakor says that it is a big thing for her that he came here to save her. Suraj says that he did not realise how he came here and it was not a conscious decison. Chakor asks him to just be her friend and sjhe wants nothing more. Suraj tells her that they cannot be friends ever as she is his owner Imli’s enemy and they cannot be friends at all. Chakor is left aghast once again. Chakor lashes out at him saying if he is not her friedn then he has no right to save her as well. She says that she cannot live without his friendship. She tries to jump off again and once again Suraj pulls her away and asks her to stop this madness and that he would accept her friendship so she stop all this craziness.