Udaan 3rd July 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ragini is trapped by Vivaan and he intends to kill her

Udaan starts with Vivaan (Paras Arora) trapping Ragini in his room and taking her on the gunpoint as he projects the report for her to see. He says he will make her suffer in death as much as the four of them have suffered because of her, Vivaan ties Ragini to a chair and takes some petrol out. Ragini asks him to forgive her but he refuses to listen to her. Chakor (Meera Deosthale) calls up the doctor's clinic but finds out that the doctor is gone but she also comes to know about the fake report. She curses herself for doubting her sister and Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria). Chakor tries to hurt herself and says she has been a very bad wife and sister. She worries if Imli(Vidhi Pandya) will ever forgive her. Suraj consoles her and says it is now their responsibility to bring Vivaan and Imli together. They search for Imli and Vivaan around the house but do not find them anywhere. Suraj says Imli might be in a pooja and they should first tell Vivaan the truth. Vivaan gags a screaming Ragini as she cries out for help. He says he is in no mood to leave her and will kill her.

Vivaan leaves Ragini there locks his room and goes out. Suraj and Chakor find the door locked and are surprised, they go off to find Vivaan in his godown. Vivaan hides nearby and now realises that probably Chakor and Suraj know the truth. Ragini manages to get hold of a knife as she struggled to get loose. Vivaan enters back and pours petrol in the house as Ragini holds the knife hiding it from Vivaan. Kamla Narayan is clicking pictures around in the village and fights with a boy who calls him mad. Imli handles him and says she would click his picture for him. . He happily poses for her and she asks him to show her a picture of hers too, Kamal Nrayan gives her the developed photos and Imli is shocked to see the picture of Ragini and the doctor. Imli decides to teach her a lesson.

Precap: All four of them surround Ragini and confront her, she takes them at gunpoint and confesses to her sins, Imli beats her up with a stick.