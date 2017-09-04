Udaan 4th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor comes back to life, Imli decides to keep Vivaan comatose

Udaan starts with with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) waiting outside the hospital cabin for Imli(Vidhi Pandya) and Vivaan(Paras Arora) to get better. He prays for Chakpor(Meera Deosthale) as he feels she is in some kind of danger. Chakor’s pulse is sinking and the doctors work on her. They somehow save Chakor and ask the panditji to take her home. He thinks about it and then decides that he cannot leave her alone here and must take her home. The doctor comes out and tells the family that Imli is fine now but they could not save her child. The family is brken on knowing this and they cry. Suraj too finds out and decides to break this to Imli himself. The family meets the two of them but both are unconscious. Kamal Narayan walks in and makes a huge scene as he says this is because of his misdeeds. The doctor asks them all to go out and they do but Kamal Narayan stays back and he wakes Imli up saying they have all left.(Also Read: Chakor is alive while Suraj feels that she is calling out to him)

Imli sits up and mocks the family for creating a scene. Kamal Narayan asks Imli why she brought Vivaan to the hospital and that if he wakes he would reveal her truth to everyone. Imli injects a medicine into Vivaan’s saline. The family is informed that Vivaan is in coma. Suraj meets Imli and tells her that she has lost her baby and that Vivaan is in coma. Imli acts like she is broken and cries. Suraj thinks of Chakor as he thinks that he cannot face all these problems alone. He thinks how Chakor left and everything seems to have been destroyed. He decides to search for and find her. The panditji and his wife bring Chakor home and decide to wait till she is back and also pray for her. Suraj gets his reminder for his wedding and he is broken. He cries as he thinks of Chakor and says that today they should be together as today is their wedding. He cries about why she left him. Chakor comes to senses as she gets flashes of her times spent with Suraj. She thinks of Suraj and how he made her wear a bangle.

Precap: Suraj destroys the mandap saying he hates Chakor.