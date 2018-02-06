Udaan 5th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj demands two days of separation from Chakor

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) lashing out at Chakor(Meera Deosthale) as he asks her to stop taking him into her memories. He says that his owners Imli and Rannvijay were right about her being so cunning. He burns down the decorations and threatens to kill Chakor too if she tries this again. Imli and Rannvijay watch as Imli is elated and Rannvijay is confused about the entire situation. Imli asks Rannvijay to stop following Suraj around. She says she trusts Suraj more and more now. Chakor is broken as she is reminded of Suraj’s harsh words and she walks out of the place sad.Chakor speaks tp Paakhi and cries about this. She says that Suraj remembers nothing about their moments together neither has he any importance for this place. Paakhi tries to calm Chakor and says that this is not our Suraj. Chakor suddenly sees Suraj walk back to the place an dpick up the jacket. Suraj looks at the blazing fire as he picks the jacket. Chakor is confused about all of this and also Paakhi. They do not understand what Suraj wants and now Chakor has her hopes again risen as she feels that Suraj has something for her in his heart. (Also Read: Suraj and Chakor slowly draw closer to each other)

Suraj stands with the jacket as he remembers Chakor giving it to him. He hears Chakor walking in. He hides the jacket as Chakor asks him what he is hiding from her. Suraj tries to threaten her to go away. He hears someone walking in and he asks Chakor to go off. Imli says that she is sure Suraj remembers nothing and so she and her plan are still going strong as onc Suraj recovers nothing will remain. The goons see Suraj standing bewildered and check the place as Chakor hides away. The goons ask Suraj who it was and Suraj says it was no one. Chakor asks Suraj why he cares so much and why he saves her always. Suraj asks her if she will give him what he asks for now. Chakor tells him that she is ready to die for him too. Suraj now asks Chakor to stay away from him for 2 days and not say a word to him for the next two days.Chakor promises to listen to him and says thats he will not come near him for the next for days