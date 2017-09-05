Udaan 5th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Chakor wakes up to return to Suraj, Suraj hates Chakor after a month of futile search

Udaan starts with Imli(Vidhi Pandya) wishing that Vivaan(Paras Arora) comes to his senses. Kamal Narayn tells her that if Vivaan comes back to senses then her game would be up as last night he had briefly returned to his senses and he had written a letter for Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria). Imli is discouraged as she speaks to Vivaan asking why he did this when she was doing so much for their love. Vivaan is brought home as Suraj thinks about Chakor (Meera Deosthale), Vivaan tries to signal to Suraj and Imli is worried about the letter reaching Suraj. Imli reaches the hospital and takes the doctor at gunpoint asking him where the letter is. The doctor reveals that he has already sent the letter to Suraj. Suraj gets the letter as he sits near Vivaan. He asks Vivaan if he knows about Chakor Vivaan open his eyes and a tear drops from his eyes. Imli walks in right then saying Vivaan is just worried of Chakor. She speaks to Vivaan infront of Suraj saying Chakor is a fraud who hurt everyone by leaving Suraj.(Also Read: Chakor comes back to life, Imli decides to keep Vivaan comatose)

The mandap is being built and Suraj walks in and remembers Chakor, he imagines them together getting married. Finally he comes to senses and throws things around breaking things. He says that Chakor is not coming back and he will now go search for her and ask her why she did this to him. Imli tries stopping him as he plans to visit all the places that Chakor went to when she was away from Azadhganj. Imli asks Kamal Narayan to rest assured as Chakor is dead and she cannot be found. One month pass by and Chakor is still unconscious. The pandit and his wife get Chakor to a mandir and their during the pooja she comes back to senses. She remembers Suraj and speaks about returning to him. Suraj is angry and desperate as he is on the verge of believing Imli’s story and he says he hates Chakor.

Precap: Suraj takes Kamal Narayan at gunpoint and asks him where Chakor is.