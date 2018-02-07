Udaan 6th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj burns with jealousy as he sees Chakor with another man

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) sitting down taking a cold bath as he looks very happy. Another goon calls him asking why he is so happy an dhe says that there is no one to eat his ears now and so he is happy. Chakor(Meera Deosthale) on the other hand is restless as she cannot bear the separation. She sees Suraj walking towards her and thinks that he is making an excuse to talk but Suraj royally ignores her. Chakor then asks Paakhi if she has heard about the new junior inspector in the village. Chakor has a plan to attract Suraj’s attention. Suraj is working for his owner when he suddenly notices Chakor with a junior inspector and feels angry. Chakor irritates him further by taunting him and they drive past him. Suraj now has flashes of when Inspector Ajay was in the village and he was jealous of Chakor’s nearness to him. Suraj stops Paakhi asking her about Chakor and the inspector. Paakhi is happy that the plan is working. Suraj is disturbed by flashes of memories and he turns his car to go back. He follows Chakor and the inspector and Chakor notices him coming behind her.(Also Read: Suraj demands two days of separation from Chakor)

Chakor and the inspector stop at a place and Chakor recreates the scene with Ajay. Suraj feels the flashes as he gets more and more jealous. Chakor talks to the inspector and purposely hugs him. Suraj becomes extremely jealous looking at this from a distance and jumps out as he pushes the inspector away and asks Chakor why she is talking to the inspector when he asked her not to. Chakor is happy that Suraj has flashes of his memory coming back. Suraj refuses to listen to anything and starts baeting the inspector. Chakor pushes him away and asks the inspector to go away. Later Chakor shouts at Suraj for trying to interfere with her life. Suraj cannot hear it when Chakor calls the inspector her friend.Chakor asks Suraj how is she his friend when he does not like talking to him also. Suraj forbids her from meeting the inspector anymore. Chakor is now even more confident that Suraj will return back to normal. Chakor thinks of something that Suraj was connected to in the past and which can help her return Suraj to normal. Chakor gets an idea of using alcohol to get Suraj back. Suraj that night comes across a man totally drunk. The man reminds Suraj about the time he used to be drunk always. He hands Suraj the alcohol bottle and runs off. The man returns back to Chakor who thanks him for helping her.