Udaan 6th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Vivaan tries to signal Suraj, Chakor calls Suraj

Udaan starts with Chakor (Meera Deosthale) coming back to senses and calling out to Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria). The pandit says that she was found at the banks of ganga and they saved her from death. She demands to go home and see her parents. She is weak and they get her home. Chakor is troubled by the memories of herself getting stabbed, she cries saying those people want to kill her. The family tries to console her as she misses her parents when she sees the family. Suraj sits wondering why he could not find Chakor anywhere around even in the city. Kamal Narayan blurts out that Chakor maybe dead. Suraj takes the cue and takes him at gunpoint threatening to kill him. He asks Kamal Narayan where Chakor is but Imli(Vidhi Pandya) interrupts and says that Chakor told her and went away and he should not blame anyone else. Suraj is left shattered again. He later asks Vivaan (Paras Arora) by what he meant by the letter he had written.(Also Read: Chakor wakes up to return to Suraj, Suraj hates Chakor after a month of futile search)

Vivaan opens his eyes and Imli panics but later closes it too. Suraj says maybe he has to believe that Chakor has actually left him. Suraj sits by the bonefire as he thinks of Chakor, Chakor is reminded of their marriage date and she is sad that a month has passed since their marriage date. Suraj burns their wedding card infront of Imli who is happy seeing Chakor become a memory. Kamal Narayan too watches him and is happy that he can now use Suraj. Suraj tries drinking alcohol but he cannot as he knows that Chakor will not like it when she returns. Imli is angry that even after death she is still in everyone’s heart. Chakor tries calling Suraj from the panditji’s phone but Suraj is so angry that he refuses to take any calls. Vivaan sees the phone ringing but is helpless. Suraj decides to delete all of Chakor’s pictures and say goodbye to her forever.

Precap: Chakor keeps calling on Suraj’s phone and finally Imli receives the call and is shocked