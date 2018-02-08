Udaan 7th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj unwillingly explores his past guided by Chakor

Udaan starts with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) preparing to sleep as he cannot get Chakor(Meera Deosthale ) out of his mind. He thinks of burning the place down after Chakor did so much for him. He take sthe jacket out and suddenly puts it back. He sees the alcohol bottle and thinks of drinking it. He refrains as he remembers Rannvijay forbidding him. He then cannot be at peace as he is tormented by all of Chakor’s memories. He gulps down all of the alcohol as he gets flashes from the past. Chakor walks in and stops him from drinking anymore. Chakor reminds him of promising her that he will not drink. Chakor tries to snatch away the bottle and threatens to make new friends and not listen to him. Suraj in his anger calls her ” jungle billi” as she bites him to get the bottle. Chakor is overwhelmed to hear those words once again. Chakor says that it is after so long that she heard those words from his mouth. Suraj pushes her away once again saying he does not want to know anything of his past . Chakor begs him to listen to her one last time and meet her in their room one last time.(Also Read: Suraj burns with jealousy as he sees Chakor with another man)

Surah refuses to meet her anywhere and Chakor refuses to leave the place till he agrees to meet her. Suraj sees her bleeding from leg as she has hurt herself on a glass. Suraj finally agrees to meet her. Chakor walks away as he asks her to tend to her wound. Next morning Suraj reaches the room, his own room from the past. He remembers Rannvijay asking him not to step into the room ever. He starts going away but then he remembers his promise to Chakor. He returns into the room again and there Chakor tells Paakhi and Chagan that she will not meet Suraj there infact she just wants Suraj to find out and explore the room himself. Suraj steps into the room and sees the things there. Chakor hopes Suraj sees something there that would force him to think. Suraj in the room sees his pictures from the past and also those of Kamal Narayan. Suraj opens their cupboard and sees his own clothes from the past. Chakor hopes he sees her clothes too in the cupboard which might still be there. Chakor thinks that Suraj will now see her picture inside the cupboard but then actually Suraj just sees his pictures with Kamal Narayan. Imli walks into the room right then.