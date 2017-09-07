Udaan 7th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Imli blocks Chakor away from everyone, Chakor decides to reach Azadhganj

Udaan starts with Chakor (Meera Deosthale) trying to reach Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) on phone as Suraj tries to reach out to the phone Imli(Vidhi Pandya) walks in and sends Suraj away. Imli sits with Vivaan(Paras Arora) and tells him that she does not want him to become well again as he would then tell everyone about her. Chakor goes to sleep sad about what she had thought and what has now happened. Next morning Suraj searches for his phone and remembers that he left it in Vivaan’s room. Suraj walks to the room as Imli finds Suraj’s phone ringing. Imli takes the call and she hears Chakor’s voice as Chakor asks Suraj why he was not taking her call and also telling him that she is alive. Imli is shocked beyond words. Suraj walks in just then and asks for his phone. Imli sees Chakor’s message and she takes his phone back and blocks her number. (Also Read: Vivaan tries to signal Suraj, Chakor calls Suraj)

Imli goes on to block the number from all the phones that Chakor can call on her mother’s, father’s, her own, and the landline too. Imli is happy to have blocked Chakor away and now thinks what her next step should be. Chakor is sad about not being able to reach anyone of her family. Chakor is worried about her family and the family as she knows that Kamal Narayan is behind all this. She decides to go to Azadhganj herself. The pandit says that he will himself drop her home in three days time. Chakor prays that somehow Suraj comes to know that she is not a cheater and that she loves him a lot. Suraj talks to Vivaan and tells him that he believes that Chakor is a cheater and also that she left him forever. Vivaan sits helplessly as he sees Suraj drinking alcohol to forget his sorrow.

Precap: Imli tells Kamal Narayan that Chakor is alive.