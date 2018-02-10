Udaan 9th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Suraj and Chakor stand against each other with weapons

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) burning with anger as he wants to kill Chakor(Meera Deosthale) to avenge Kamal Narayan. Imli though stops him and says that now they have elections and he should only kill Chakor post elections as that would be safe for them all. Suraj agrees to this and walks off. Imli is elated as she knows that Suraj is now completely in her control and whenever she wishes she can kill Chakor and that with the assistance of Chakor’s husband. Chakor wants to go and meet Suraj but Chagan and Paakhi stop her. They tell her that right now Suraj can do anything to her. They asks her to keep away from Suraj at;least till the elections are over. Chakor agrees to this. Rannvijay drags Suraj to his room again and asks him to remember the time Chakor might have killed Kamal Narayan. Suraj is tormented by the thought as Rannvijay locks him inside and goes away. Imli is shocked by what Rannvijay did and tells him that if Suraj kills Chakor right now then the people will accause Imli because Suraj is her goon. She says that they need to stop Suraj.(Also Read: Suraj vows to destroy Chakor)

Imli and Rannvijay walk to the room as Rannvijay says that they will handle the situation well. Suraj feels like Kamal Narayan is asking him to avenge his death. Suraj decides to kill Chakor. Chakor tosses around her bed as she remembers the day and how Imli has manipulated Suraj. Suraj walks in as Chakor slips to the sleep. Suraj has a dagger drawn. As he is about to hit Chakor Bhuvan jumps in. Bhuvan snatches the dagger but Suraj pushes him away as Chakor too wakes. Chakor screams at Suraj who asks her if she killed his father and she agrees but Suraj does not let her explain further. Suraj strikes at Chakor and tells her that he would kill her just like Chakor killed his father.