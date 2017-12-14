Udhayanidhi Stalin teams up with a national award-winning filmmaker for his next!

Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to team up with the national award-winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy for his next untitled project. The movie is expected to be produced by Red Giant Movies. It must be noted that Udhay produced Seenu Ramasamy’s Neer Paravai in 2012, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Sunainaa as leads.

Now, Udhay has wrapped up the shooting of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Nimir, which is an official remake of Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. With Nimir in the post-production stage, Udhay will now start shooting for Seenu Ramasamy film from January 19th, 2018.

Talking about his association with Seenu Ramasamy as an actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “I have been an avid film buff of Seenu Ramasamy films for they have always bestowed the audiences with more emotions and values on pars with commercial ingredients as well. Indeed, I feel so much proud to have produced a well-celebrated film like ‘Neer Paravai’, which I would consider as an essential film in my career as a producer. Now to wear the greasepaint under his direction precisely gives me immense happiness and of course, a huge responsibility of catering his expectations. We will start shooting for this film from January 19, 2018.”

The makers of this untitled film are busy finalising the supporting cast and other technical crew, which will be officially revealed soon. Udhayanidhi Stalin had three releases in 2017 including director Ezhil’s Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen, debutant director Thalapathy Prabhu’s Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam and filmmaker Gaurav Narayanan’s Ippadai Vellum. Nimir will be his first release in 2018, followed by Seenu Ramasamy’s untitled project.

(Text by Surendhar MK)