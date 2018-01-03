Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Nimir clears censor with a clean U certificate

Nimir starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Namitha Pramod, Parvathi Nair and director Mahendran has been certified a neat U by the censor board. This movie is directed by the legendary Priyadarshan who is known to churn out ‘U’ certified family entertainers all his career. Nimir is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla. Cinematography of the movie is done by Ekambaram, editing is done by Aiyappan Nair MS, dialogues by Samuthirakani, music by Darbuka Shiva and Ajaneesh Loknath and art direction by Mohandas. Actors M S Baskar, Samuthirakani, and Shanmugaraj have played important character roles in Nimir.

Talking about the film’s title, director Priyadharshan had said earlier, “Right from the days I started my direction career I have been a huge fan of Director Mahendran sir. I even wanted to work as his assistant but didn’t get that opportunity. I am so privileged and proud that he has done an essential character in ‘Nimir’. To direct a legend whom you have always looked up to is a matter of pride. It was Mahendran sir who suggested me the title ‘Nimir’ after listening to the story. We couldn’t have come up with a more suitable title than this for this story. Mahendran sir plays the protagonist’s father, and this relationship is the core of this story. The movie has come out well, and we all are delighted with the outcome.” (ALSO READ: Was surprised that Mahendran refused more acting opportunities after ‘Theri’: Udhayanidhi Stalin)

Nimir is an official remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram which featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The original version was helmed by Dileesh Pothan. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.

Text by Surendhar MK