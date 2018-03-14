Unlike on Twitter, will Aamir Khan follow more accounts on Instagram?

So Aamir Khan is officially on Instagram. We exclusively told you yesterday how Aamir and his team were planning his debut Instagram post with a picture of his mother. On his 53rd birthday today, we indeed got to see a never seen before picture of Aamir’s mother and there began his Instagram journey. As we write this story, his account already boasts of over 312K followers within 19 hours, and the count is increasing with each passing minute!

It is to be noted that the actor, however, is not following a single account on Instagram yet. If you have been following the Perfectionist on social media closely, you would know that although he has over 23 million followers on Twitter, he is following only 9 accounts on the micro-blogging site. So does that mean it will be the same on Instagram as well? Or unlike on Twitter, will Aamir follow more accounts on the photo sharing platform? ALSO READ: Now that Aamir Khan is on Instagram, here are the three accounts he must follow

A source informs, “Although Aamir is now on Instagram to connect better with his fans and give more insights into his personal life, he will perhaps not be following any account on the platform.” In the live interaction session that he conducted with his fans on Instagram, when a fan asked whom he will be following, Aamir simply requested the fans for suggestions to follow other accounts. Whether or not he follows some account is something only time will tell.

Meanwhile, fans are really excited that Aamir is expanding his presence on social media, and that can be established from the steep rise in the number of his followers within a day and also the tremendous response on his first live interaction on Instagram. Meanwhile, to bag the numero uno position from Bollywood on Instagram, Aamir will have to beat the beauties like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, which is no easy task.

