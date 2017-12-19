Unlike Taimur, you will never get to see Rani Mukerji’s baby Adira playing muse to the paparazzi

Actor Rani Mukerji says that it is a conscious decision to keep her daughter Adira out of the limelight as she and her husband Aditya Chopra wants her to lead a normal life.”It is a decision taken together by my husband and me. I think my husband being a very private person wants Adira to have a very normal upbringing,” Rani, who graced the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie “Hichki” on Tuesday, here, told reporters.”Also, seeing the circumstances around us, there always will be a sense of intrigue as to what is our child doing? How is she doing? So there would be kind of extra attention that they don’t probably deserve,” she added.

Rani and Aditya, who dated for a long time, got married in April 2014 in Italy.Post “Mardaani”, she is coming back on the silver screen with “Hichki”, which is based on the plight of speech impaired or Turret Syndrome.”Hichki” is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. (ALSO READ:Rani Mukerji: Aditya has to be comfortable with me romancing on-screen)

The film celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately winning over them.The movie is slated for February 23 , 2018 release.