Upasana Singh aka Pinky Bua of Comedy Nights With Kapil saves herself from molestation

Television actress Upasana Singh was most popular for her comic stint on Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Nights With Kapil as Pinky Bua. Recently, she met with an unpleasant experience as she was shooting for a film in Chandigarh, when a taxi driver allegedly tried to molest her. The incident took place while she was returning to her hotel after wrapping up her shoot on Sunday. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma call back Upasana Singh on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to fill in for Sunil Grover)

The taxi driver drove Upasana to a dark alley at night and the actress did not take any risk and instantly informed the police control room, who responded immediately and saved her from an unfortunate incident. Upasana filed a complaint at Zirakpur police station. The police then escorted Upasana to her hotel and ensured her safety. When she was contacted by an entertainment portal, she said, “I was returning to my hotel from the last day of my shoot. Usually, the distance between my shoot location and hotel was covered in 45 minutes but that day it was over two hours and I was still on road. When I asked the driver he said he has lost the way. Following this, I asked him to ask for the way in that case, but his response alerted me. I asked him to stop the car but he refused and later even deliberately messed up with the engine of the car. I warned him of consequences and called my family members and police. They reached on the spot and arrested the driver.” She further added, “I wanted to go for a stern punishment because if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone but then I decided to let it go after he wrote an apology letter.”

The taxi driver after going through an interrogation initially refused but later on, confessed to the crime. After the apology letter, Upasana withdrew her complaint. Well, we must say, Upasana’s quick action saved the day for the actress.

