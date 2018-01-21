Urvashi Rautela gets slut-shamed on Instagram for wearing a bold black dress at the Filmfare Awards 2018

Urvashi Rautela was one of those actresses who looked gorgeous in a bold black outfit at the Filmfare Awards last night. The actress wore a Bellucio gown with a plunging neckline and thigh high slit. It also had fur on the shoulders to add more charm to it. Now one would think that she looks damn hot in the outfit but the actress got slut-shamed on social media instead. Not that actors are new to getting trolled and slut-shamed on social media by fans who found her outfit too skimpy. The actress was flooded with comments from people who were asking her to wear something decent.

While a bunch of people were busy objectifying her, there were a couple of fans who took her side and there is literally a war out there on social media. Well, if you ask us, we think Urvashi looks stunning in the black gown. Some even dragged her parents in the comments asking her to dress decently so her parents are less ashamed of her. Since the actress has not replied to any of the trolls yet, we are assuming that she is just ignoring them as part of a routine but it sure is unnecessary. (ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Parineeti Chopra’s gorgeous outings impressed us)

Check out these pictures that unintentionally invited people to troll her on social media.

Here are some disgraceful comments.

It’s rather sad that despite all these talks about feminism and women’s rights, there are people who judge you on the basis of your clothes. She is not the only actress who has been slut-shamed for looking good. Remember when Esha Gupta gave it back trolls? But coming back to Urvashi, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.