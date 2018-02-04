USA Box Office: Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie enters the one million club and looks unstoppable

Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie was her much awaited flick after Baahubali series. The movie released this Republic Day and has done exceedingly well in both domestic and overseas markets. Anushka has scored her biggest solo hit in USA with this horror cum thriller. According to the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Anushka has become the 1st South heroine to have solo lead movie entering the $1 million club in USA. He wrote, “#AnushkaShetty becomes the 1st South Heroine to have a $1 Million Movie in #USA for a Heroine Solo Lead Movie as #Bhaagamathie enters the coveted Million Dollar Club! Lady Superstar Indeed! ”

It is indeed exceptional and incredible. She has single-handedly managed to make it this big. It has crossed Rudramadevi’s collection in the country. That film was also a war flick like Baahubali and had Anushka in an action avatar. Going by the pace and the numbers, Bhaagamathie looks invincible. It is a staggering return for a film which has no male superstar. (Also Read: Chennai Box office: Padmaavat BEATS Bhaagamathie to become the no. 1 movie this Republic Day weekend)

The movie is directed by G Ashok. It also features Asha Sarath, Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Our critic Karthika Raveendran gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, “Anushka Shetty unsurprisingly shone like a superstar! From the charming IAS officer Chanchala to the merciless, powerful Queen, Anushka stepped in and out of character effortlessly. The scene where she first introduces us Bhaagamathie is applause worthy. The actress has proved she is a star performer and can pull off just about anything. This movie belonged to her through and through.”

