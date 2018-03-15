Vaani Kapoor is a seductress in this sexy photo shoot for Maxim India – view pics

Vaani Kapoor has joined the ranks of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and quite a few other Bollywood heroines as she features on the cover of March 2018 issue of Maxim India. And boy, is she oozing hotness! Wearing a black and white lacy bra teamed with a high waist bikini bottom, the actress gives a piercing gaze at the camera. If the cover picture has got you talking, then wait till you see other pictures from the photoshoot. In one of the pictures, she sits casually on the chair wearing a lacy black lingerie with her hair in the front. In another picture, Vaani flaunts her curves in a sexy black bra top. In one of the photos, Vaani lies on a bench donning a black and green lacy bra that has lace trims on the hem.

Thankfully this time, peeps at Maxim India didn’t go overboard with the airbrush around Vaani’s armpits like they did in Priyanka Chopra’s photoshoot last year.

Check out all the pictures right here:

On the work front, Vaani’s last film Befikre didn’t impress the critics and masses alike. However, she is on-board for another Yash Raj Films venture which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film will release in 2019. While talking about the finalising Vaani for the film, director Siddharth Anand had said, “While the film is primarily Hrithik v/s Tiger, there is only one girl in the film who is opposite Hrithik. I was looking for a young and fresh energy in the casting and I have found that in Vaani Kapoor.”