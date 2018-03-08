VadaChennai’s first look has Dhanush fans ‘breaking their head’ with anticipation

Today, Dhanush gifted his fans two looks from his upcoming film Vada Chennai. One is of him climbing a bigger ship ditching a small boat, with a dagger in his mouth. It’s pretty clear that he is off to no good here. The second one has him coming out of a police van looking really happy to spot someone. But it is the first one that has got everyone talking. His fans are trying to figure out what is he climbing and why. We are pretty sure that’s what Dhanush must have wanted, to make his fans scratch their heads to figure out what is he doing in the posters. We must say we loved both the pictures. The best part is both of them highlight different aspects of the film. One has him looking like a man on a mission, however tough it is, while the second one has him smiling with glee. The latter paints a happy picture. No wonder people are going crazy trying to figure out what’s happening in the film. (Also read: Vada Chennai first look out! Dhanush is happy to get arrested and we wonder why)

Check out the reactions right here…

Wait! Whaaaaaaa ❤️😍😍 two posters of #vadachennai omg omg omgawww!Thank u for the langiappe! Those damn eyes 😍😍 script ah guess panave mudiyalaiye! Im going crazy! Pls release soon 🤞🏽🤞🏽😫😫😫 what are you climbing with a boat below? A bigger ship 🤔? Im breakin ma head — தி_GOOFY_Fanகர்ல் (@Fangurling_D) March 8, 2018

Fantastic — Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm) March 8, 2018

Mr. #anbu #அன்பு u r killing us! Pla be kind to us and release this movie soon! Plshhhhhh ya! Wait paniye veriiii yaerudhu! #Intriguing #VadaChennaiFirstLook ❤️😍❤️ mazeltov team @VetriMaaran — தி_GOOFY_Fanகர்ல் (@Fangurling_D) March 8, 2018

That fire 🔥 in his eyes wow #Vadachennai lovely FL @VetriMaaran sir @dhanushkraja dream combo once again — Dhanush kalai (@ClubDhanush) March 8, 2018

Now the wait is for the teaser to release which we are pretty sure will be something even better.