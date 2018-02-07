Rose Day: Surbhi Chandna, Asha Negi, Anita Hassanandani paint a rosy picture with their style statements

Valentine’s Day 2018 is drawing closer and love is in the air. Today it is Rose Day and if you go to a flower shop, you will find that the prices are rather high. We mean a simple red rose that costs Rs 8 is priced at Rs 15. Keeping aside the economics, there is no denying that very few flowers evoke emotions like roses. I have been to a rose garden and the feeling is quite unmatched. It is a different high to be surrounded by some of the prettiest colours in the world and the soft scent that holds a special place in the heart of every classic love story.

Everyone shares pictures of the flowers or bouquets of red roses gifted to them by their loved ones on this day. To see your table or entire room covered in the most vibrant hues of red, pink, yellow, crimson or orange is a spectacular high. But if you’re the practical sort, who feels that splurging on roses is a waste, here is a better idea. How about a gifting an outfit in the hues of the beautiful flower. You can get a real rose or two matching the colour of the dress. We know that this sounds very difficult, especially for those who are colour blind, but don’t fret. Check out these beauties and get inspired…From Surbhi Chandna’s blush pink dress to Helly Shah’s Baccara Rose dress, just check this out..

Shivangi Joshi is your perfect Valentine Day’s date in this stunning gown that has hues of the famous red roses like Freedom, Sexy Red and Wanted

Asha Negi captures the mystique of the vintage dark rose in this sexy gown. Check out the hybrid tea roses for this rich colour

If your girl is flirty and fun, gift her a blush pink outfit like Surbhi Chandna is wearing here. Scan through the bridal piano range of roses for that perfect colour

The black rose is a favourite in Gothic literature with its connotation of tragic romance. It is known commonly as black baccara or black velvet. Helly Shah looks royal in this gown

The Peter Pan rose is one of the most popular ones in the hybrid family. Take some inspiration from Karishma Tanna on how the wear the shade

The David Austin bush roses amazes one and all with their bright colours. This crimson dress of Kishwer Merchantt is cheery enough to brighten up dullest of spaces

The lovely orange rose has a beautiful colour and see how nicely Sargun Mehta is wearing the peppy shade

The pinkish lavender rose graces the fields of France and Italy. We see it a lot in the dreamy decor pages. It is the perfect colour for a girl who is intelligent, elegant and graceful like Gauahar Khan

Mouni Roy is the queen of everything sexy and seductive on TV. If your girl is someone with an aura like her, opt for something in burgundy rose colours for her

The Darcey Brusell rose is one of the most stunning English varieties. Shibani Dandekar dons the red of those roses with aplomb in this snap

Orange pink rose is one of the loveliest varieties. Riddhi Dogra brings in the colour in this off shoulder dress with panache

If you are confused about red and its hues, check out Anita Hassanandani in these beautiful shades of roses. We are sure you will find something in this colour

From pretty dresses to sexy lingerie, you can find a lot of stuff in all colours of red. So, head to the nearest store or browse privately online to buy some special stuff for your loved one. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…