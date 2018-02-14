Valentine’s Day special: Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna would like to go on a hot date with Randeep Hooda – watch video!

Witty, chilled-out and a complete expression queen, interviewing Surbhi Chandna is just too much fun. The lady is always in an upbeat mood despite the number of hours she has shot for. Dressed in a black saree with her strappy blouse, which we are sure every Ishqbaaaz fan knows of, Surbhi was battling the mosquitoes in Madh Island for the whole day. At the outset of the interview, she told us that no Valentine’s Day questions will be entertained. She is just plain bored of them. The lady waxed eloquent on #ShiVika saying that the romance of the pair was all in the writing. (Also Read: WOW!! Surbhi Chandna to play a double role in Ishqbaaaz, read details)

When we asked Surbhi about her dream date, she was little confused. Later, she confessed having a huge crush on Saif Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda since ages. Well, the actress would not mind dating Randeep. It is an unconventional choice but we can see that Surbhi likes men who have the looks and the intellect to match. The actress also spoke about her Check out the video here…(Also Read: Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna tell you how to plan a Valentine’s Day date in just 100 bucks; watch video)



The actress has won a lot of awards of late for her phenomenal acting in Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi also said that it is the love of fans that make her heart go O Jaana. And on request, she also sang a few lines. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…