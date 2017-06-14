Vanamagan song Damn Damn: Sayyeshaa slays this song with her sexy moves

AL Vijay’s upcoming film, Vanamagan is finally releasing on June 23. The film stars Jayam Ravi and Sayyeshaa in lead roles, the music has been composed by Harrish Jayaraj. The film is touted to be an unofficial remake of Tarzan. Jayam Ravi sports a tribal avatar for the first time. His lean transformation took fans by surprise. Sayyeshaa will be making her Kollywood debut with this film. The film’s spectacular visuals have also had fans gushing about this film. Now, the makers have released the much awaited Damn Damn starring the leading lady – Sayyeshaa. She sets the song on fire with her groovy moves. her steps match up with the upbeat song. We love how she is enjoying the Damn Damn tune! We have to admit, Sayyeshaa is one groovy dancer! In the past she has claimed that she loved to dance. Today, we saw it all. Also Read: Vanamagan trailer: The exotic locations are spell binding in this Jayam Ravi starrer, but it reveals more than asked for

Fans have gone to say she’s Prabhdheva in the making! Some have called her the dancing cyclone. Director AL vijay has praised the upcoming actor for her acting and dancing skills. The actress took to social emdia to thank her fasn for all their love. You can check out the video here:

In other news, Sayysshaa was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Erika Kaar and Abigail Eames debuted in this film along with her. This was Ajay Devgn’s second directorial venture. Shivaay was a thrilling actioner that narrated an emotional tale of a father and his daughter.

Jayam Ravi was last seen in Lakshman’s Bogan that also featured Arvind Swamy and Hansika Motwani. He will also be part of Sundar C’s Mega budget film – Sangamithra along with Arya. Shruti Haasan was confirmed to play the female lead but she backed out post the film launch at Cannes.