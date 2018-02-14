Varun Dhawan: Am all for public display of affection; would love to gift my loved one some more time – watch exclusive video

Varun Dhawan has played a lover boy on screen several times, but how is he in real life? Well, we think the actor is a hopeless romantic. From being Pro-PDA to telling couples to spend more time with each other rather than on chat, Varun made a lot of surprising statements while playing a fun rapid fire exclusively with BollywoodLife. Not only did he say that, he even sang a song and said he would want to gift some more time to his loved ones.

After a special screening of October‘s first promo for BollywoodLife, Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar had a brief yet interesting chat with us. During this exclusive interview, Varun and Shoojit not only spoke about the film, its promo but also about Valentine’s Day. When we asked Varun as to which song would he like to dedicate to his loved one, the actor started singing, “Tu na jaa mere baadashah ek vaade ke liye, ek vaada tod ke.” He even revealed to us that he feels Valentine’s Day is a cliche and it should be done away with. The actor then went on to reveal the worst pick up line used on him. For more such juicy revelations, check out the video above and share with us your thought about Valentine’s Day in the comments section below!

October, directed by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Banita Sandhu. The film is a light-hearted love story: essentially a modern take on love and relationships. Scheduled to released on April 13, October looks really interesting. In fact, after having seen the first promo, we can surely say that the film is going to be a visual treat. With the first promo all set to be released on February 14, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope, updates and special interview segments from our interview right here. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day!