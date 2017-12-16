Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are clueless about Shiddat

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt says that they have “no idea” about Karan Johar’s upcoming project “Shiddat”. Post “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, Karan has been trying to make another magnum opus titled “Shiddat” and according to reports, he has apparently brought Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi onboard for the film.

However both Alia and Varun denied the reports saying they have no idea of any such film. “Which movie? Who told you that? We don’t know any such movie exists” said Varun when asked about the film on the sidelines of Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017 in Mumbai on Friday. Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Varun in “Student of The Year”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” , added: “”Who told you that? I don’t know about such movie.”

It is being said that Varun and Aditya will be seen playing brothers with a tense relationship. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi will be portraying the characters of their parents. The film is set in India-Pakistan partition period. The film is written by Gulab Gullati and Abhishek Varman. Varun and Alia debut movie “Student of the Year” completed five years and ‘Judwaa 2’ star believes that Alia has received more critical acclaim since then. “When our first film ‘Student of the Year’ got released, at that time, we didn’t receive critical acclaim but after that Alia received so much critical acclaim and I received love from common audience and kids,” said Varun.

On the work front, he is busy wrapping Shoojit Sircar’s “October” and Yash Raj Banner’s “Sui Dhaaga”. Alia has her kitty filled with “Raazi”, “Gully Boy” and “Brahmastra”.