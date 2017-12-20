Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s rehearsal video for Badrinath Ki Dulhania is more entertaining than the final cut – watch now

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt walked in together last evening (December 19) at the Zee Cine Awards 2018. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania jodi looked stunning as they walked the red carpet, but the most interesting part of the evening was when both the stars bagged the Best Actor Award. While Varun was awarded the Best Actor (Male) Award, Alia took home the trophy for the Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (female). Both of them won for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and we aren’t surprised. The stars had put in a stunning performance, especially with their Bhojpuri dialect. And looks like they have got the award for the hours of rehearsals they put in. And to show from where the journey began, Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan revealed to us the first clip of their rehearsals for the movie and we have to say that it is is more entertaining than the final cut.

In the rehearsal video, Varun and Alia are seen reciting a scene from the film. If you remember the scene when Varun proposes Alia for marriage and she asks him about his qualification, that’s the one they were rehearsing during this particular session. They deliver the dialogues in a Bhojpuri accent, that to very fluently, making you believe that they are the characters. Their expressions and their timing is also perfect. Check out the video right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Zee Cine Awards 2018 FULL winners list: Golmaal Again, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Secret Superstar win big)

@Varun_dvn @aliaa08 … Congrats on winning awards at the Zee Cine Awards … the journey began with this rehearsal @karanjohar @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/pozNm1AiUQ — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) December 20, 2017

Apart from these two, Akshay Kumar, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and several others stars bagged a few awards too. Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez even set the stage on fire with their electric performances. For more such interesting updates and dope from Zee Cine Awards 2018, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.