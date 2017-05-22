Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Shhuddhi NOT shelved – read EXCLUSIVE details…

The fuss around Karan Johar‘s Shhuddhi doesn’t seem to end at all. From being passed on from Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan and lastly to Varun Dhawan, the movie seems to be in the making since a decade now. A couple of years back, Karan Johar finally announced that Shhuddhi was being made with a new cast – Varun and Alia Bhatt. Director Karan Malhotra was supposed to rework on the script and make it suitable for the younger star cast. That has been a while now too and Shhuddhi is yet to see the light of day. Over the past few months, reports started doing the rounds that the movie was shelved. But, we can now exclusively confirm to you that all these reports are untrue and Shhuddhi has NOT been shelved. In fact, the script is being reworked.

During an interaction with Dharma Productions’ CEO – Apoorva Mehta, when we asked him about the status of the film, he revealed to us, “Shhuddhi is definitely something that we are looking to make, but we want to do it at the right time. No, it has not been shelved and it will be made pretty soon.” (ALSO READ – Leaked: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Shhuddhi plot!)

However, we had exclusively told you that Varun and Alia are taking a break from working with each other after Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In that scenario, would they still be a part of Shhuddhi? Well, nothing is fixed! As Apoorva Mehta mentioned to us, “We are still talking. The script is going through revisions like lots of scripts go through. So once everything is ready, we will take a call.” (ALSO READ – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt fans, the wait to see your fav jodi reunite in a film just got longer)

Whether or not Varun and Alia are part of Shhuddhi, we are happy to know that the ambitious film is still being considered. If not these two, who would you like to see pairing up for Shhuddhi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more exclusive scoops from B-town right here..