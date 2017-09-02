Varun Dhawan and Anu Malik are kicked about Unchi Hai Building 2.0 from Judwaa 2 – watch video

Varun Dhawan‘s on an all time high. Is first film this year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is still one of the biggest hits of the year. His upcoming film Judwaa 2 is all set to strike gold at the box office. And while the release of the film is almost a month away, the trailer and first song from the film, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 have recieved tremendous love from the fans. And turns out, the next to follow, just like Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, is a sure shot chartbuster. The song I am talking about is much loved Oonchi Hai Building which is recreated in Judwaa 2 as Unchi Hai Building 2.0.

Interestingly, the original version too was sung by Anu Malik, so it’ll be nostalgic to hear that voice again. Also read: All you need to know about Banita Sandhu, Varun Dhawan’s new heroine in Shoojit Sircar’s October – view HQ pics

Check out the video below:

With the one and only king 👑 Anu malik. #unchihainbuilding 2.0 coming soon #judwaa2 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Sharing his experiences about the film, Varun said in a statement: “When ‘Judwaa’ released, I was a child as well. I watched it in my childhood and I loved it very much. I would enjoy the reflex actions, I would love seeing Salman bhai in that way and then his song and dance with Rambha and Karisma (Kapoor) ma’am.”

he further added, “I had enjoyed the entire package of that film. So when I got the opportunity to do this film, I was like I need to do this film because I want children to come to the theatre, I want families to come to the theatre and that’s been my number one thing since I became an actor. I remember some of the best times I have had with my family or with my masis (aunts), my cousins and with my friends have been when I have gone to the theatre.” Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan turn movie critics, every bad movie of 2017 sounds awesome!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates…