Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma wrap up the first schedule of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India in Chanderi

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who are currently busy in shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, have wrapped their first schedule in Chanderi. Both the actors shared the news on their official Twitter account. Varun thanked the police and government of Chanderi for smooth shoot and also hinted that he is on the way to Mumbai to launch the trailer of October. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma expressed her joy of shooting in Chander and also said that the next schedule of the film will soon start in Bhopal. (Also Read: Lost in Varun Dhawan’s October poster? Here are some pictures that will have a similar effect on you)

Wrapped in chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of #Octoberpic.twitter.com/jUyehsibZg — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018

Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal! #suidhaaga#TeamPixel#Pixel2XL#sponsored@GoogleIndia 🌞 pic.twitter.com/FAss35ce5L — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 10, 2018

Many fans gathered in Chanderi to get the glimpse of Varun. The actor gave autographs and clicked selfies with them. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is set to hit the screens on September 28 during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya, who previously helmed Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Anyway, are you excited to watch this fresh pair on the silver screen? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…