Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor refuse to address Prabhas by his name because….

Our Bollywood hunks Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have come up with a new name for Baahubali 2 star Prabhas. Any guesses? Well, Varun and Arjun call Prabhas "sir". Haha. Recently when Karan Johar held a party at his residence a couple of days ago, Baahubali and Bhalaladeva aka Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were invited there too. At the party, Varun and Arjun kept addressing Prabhas as "sir" and when he asked them not to call him that and rather just call his name out, they replied saying, "You are Baahubali. How can we call you by name?" Varun and Arjun, we totally agree! Baahubali has made Prabhas such a star that a lot of people have actually started worshipping him. Well, he was awesome in the film after all. Don't you think so?

Also, it looks like Prabhas seems to be getting along with Bollywood actors pretty damn well! So does that mean we will get to see him more often at Bollywood parties? Let's hope so…

For all that we know, Prabhas has signed his next film Saaho which will also have his onscreen ladylove Anushka Shetty. They have always made a very dreamy couple and we are sure fans are damn excited to see them together yet again. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I am sure a lot of you guys would want to see him in a Hindi film. We don't quite know if that will happen soon but after seeing his kickass performance in Baahubali, I am sure Karan Johar might definitely be considering him for one of his forthcoming movies.